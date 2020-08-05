site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Byron Buxton: Sitting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Buxton is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Buxton has struggled at the plate so far this season, grabbing just two hits in 18 at-bats. Jake Cave will serve as the center fielder in his absence.
