Buxton was out of the lineup for both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox due to hamstring tightness, Darren Wolfson of KSTP 5 News reports.

The injury wasn't initially reported, but it's not a major surprise to discover the 27-year-old is banged up since he didn't start either contest of the twin bill. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the Twins are likely to remain cautious with Buxton given his injury history. Jake Cave started both ends of the doubleheader in center field for Minnesota and should see increased playing time until Buxton retakes the field.