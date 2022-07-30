Buxton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-1 loss to the Padres.
Buxton has homered twice in three games since recovering from a platelet-rich plasma injection last week. The outfielder is 3-for-12 in his last three games, and all three of those hits have gone for extra bases. He's batting .218 with an .835 OPS, 25 homers, 45 RBI, 53 runs scored, 12 doubles, three triples and two stolen bases in 76 contests, though he will likely continue to receive regular rest to manage his workload.