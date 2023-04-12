Buxton hurt his head and leg in a collision with the second baseman in Wednesday's win over the White Sox and will be evaluated Thursday, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told Bally Sports North. Buxton left the field under his own power and Baldelli said he would not have batted had his spot in the lineup as the DH come up in the eighth inning.

Buxton was running to second base and collided with White Sox second baseman Lenyn Sosa and was tagged for the third out. He appeared shaken up but was able to walk off the field. It seems likely Buxton will need at least a day off to recover even if he avoided a serious injury.