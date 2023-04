Buxton is starting at designated hitter and batting third for the Twins in Monday's matchup in Miami.

Manager Rocco Baldelli noted before the season that he planned for Buxton to spend most of his time at DH in the early going and so far he's slotted in there all four games while Michael Taylor plays center field. Baldelli's lineups have been surprisingly static, with the only change to this point coming Sunday when Ryan Jeffers gave Christian Vazquez a day off at catcher.