Buxton went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Tigers.

Getting a partial breather as the DH but still batting leadoff, Buxton continued a barrage that has seen him bat .340 (16-for-47) over the last 12 games with eight homers, three steals, 10 RBI and 14 runs. The 31-year-old's 19 homers in only 66 contests on the year match the second-highest total of his career, behind the 28 long balls he slugged in 2022 in just 92 contests, and his perfect 15-for-15 showing on the basepaths is his best performance in that category since he stole 29 bags on just 30 attempts in 2017. If Buxton can stay healthy, something he's been unable to do throughout his career, he's tracking toward a truly special campaign.