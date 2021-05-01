Buxton went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 9-1 win over the Royals.

Buxton knocked a single in his first at-bat and promptly stole second for his third stolen base of the year. The 27-year-old also made a couple of highlight-reel catches in center field, robbing Andrew Benintendi of two hits and robbing the Royals of putting some more runs on the board. Buxton is making an early MVP case after the first month. He's slashing .426/.466/.897 with eight home runs, 14 RBI and 15 runs scored while leading the league with a 1.363 OPS and a 2.5 WAR. He's also one of the faster players in the league so more steals should come and if he can stay healthy, Buxton could have the chance to be one of the top-performing fantasy players this season.