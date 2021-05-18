Buxton (hip) did some light baseball activities Monday but hasn't started running, MLB.com reports. "We're talking about someone that needs to be able to run, and run the way he can, when he returns," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Again, he's not at that point yet. We're still building him up to the point where he can actually test it out."

The 27-year-old was ruled out multiple weeks after landing on the injured list with a Grade 2 hip strain suffered on May 6. It sounds like he's still far away from starting a rehab assignment.