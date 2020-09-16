Buxton went 2-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run, one RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the White Sox.

Buxton led off the third inning by scalding a line drive over the head of Luis Robert. Robert went for the catch, but misplayed the ball, in turn allowing Buxton to speed his way around the bases for an inside-the-park home run. Buxton has made things happen at the plate of late, as he now has four home runs in his last seven games -- bringing his total to nine on the campaign. Overall, he's hitting .252/.255/.544 with 15 runs scored and 20 RBI across 106 plate appearances.