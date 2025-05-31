Buxton went 2-for-6 with two RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 12-6 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Buxton returned from a stint on the 7-day concussion injured list, and he was able to put together a multi-hit effort for the first time since May 9 versus the Giants. The outfielder had gone 2-for-17 with nine strikeouts prior to his absence. Overall, he's had a productive start to 2025, batting .264 with an .828 OPS, 10 home runs, nine steals, 29 RBI, 35 runs scored, five doubles and three triples across 42 contests. He should resume his role as the Twins' primary center fielder.