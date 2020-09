Buxton went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts and a stolen base in a Game 1 loss to the Astros in Tuesday's wild-card opener.

Buxton was on the receiving end of a scary HBP last Friday, and he ended up sitting the final two days of the regular season while reportedly experiencing mild concussion symptoms. Fortunately, it seems he's fine for the most part, although it's not crazy to think the Twins could try to work Alex Kirilloff into the lineup for Game 2, perhaps at Buxton's expense.