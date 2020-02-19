Twins' Byron Buxton: Takes live batting practice
Buxton (shoulder) participated in live batting practice Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Buxton underwent surgery on his torn labrum in September, placing his availability for Opening Day in some doubt. The fact that he's already hitting early in camp suggests that he'll likely be ready for the start of the season, but he'll have to get through the next few weeks without setbacks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...