Play

Twins' Byron Buxton: Takes live batting practice

Buxton (shoulder) participated in live batting practice Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Buxton underwent surgery on his torn labrum in September, placing his availability for Opening Day in some doubt. The fact that he's already hitting early in camp suggests that he'll likely be ready for the start of the season, but he'll have to get through the next few weeks without setbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories