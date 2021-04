Buxton (illness) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Manager Rocco Baldelli will give Buxton some additional time to recover after the outfielder exited in the third inning of Sunday's win over Milwaukee with a non-COVID-19-related illness. Assuming Buxton isn't dealing with anything more than a minor bug, he should be ready to rejoin the lineup at some point during the three-game series in Detroit. Jake Cave will cover center field in place of Buxton on Monday.