Buxton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Even though he received the day off in Friday's 6-5 win and served as a designated hitter in Saturday's 7-3 victory, Buxton will get another breather for the series finale. The Twins haven't indicated Buxton is still experiencing any lingering body soreness after he missed two straight games earlier in the week, so his absence from the lineup Sunday could simply be a precaution. Luis Arraez will serve as the Twins' DH on Sunday, while Gilberto Celestino gets a start in center field.