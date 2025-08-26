Twins' Byron Buxton: Taking seat Tuesday
Buxton is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Toronto.
Buxton is in the midst of a 3-for-27 slide at the plate, so he'll get a day off to regroup. James Outman will shift over to center field and Austin Martin will get a start in left field for the Twins.
