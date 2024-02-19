Buxton told reporters Monday that he thinks he can steal 30 bases this season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Buxton has never stolen 30 bases in a major-league season, with the closest coming back in 2017 when he pilfered 29 bags. That was also the only time he's played 100-plus games in a season. Since 2020, Buxton has stolen a total of 26 bases across 277 contests. The odds that he is able to stay healthy enough to reach the 30-steal plateau in 2024 aren't high, but it's nonetheless encouraging that he's feeling good enough to make such a proclamation. Buxton is slated to return to center field this season after spending all of 2023 at designated hitter.