Buxton went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Tigers.

After going just 4-for-23 with a pair of extra-base hits in his first six games back from the IL, Buxton broke out with a big effort Sunday, highlighted by his 25th home run this season in the third inning off Chris Paddack. Overall, the 31-year-old Buxton is batting .280 with an .896 OPS, 61 RBI, 73 runs scored and 18 stolen bases across 394 plate appearances this season.