Buxton and the Twins won't resume playing until at least Tuesday after Monday's series opener in Oakland was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Minnesota organization, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

After already having their final two games of their weekend series with the Angels postponed, the Twins will remain off the schedule for a third straight day Monday while more contact tracing continues to be completed. The Twins and Athletics are expected to begin their series with a doubleheader Tuesday, but MLB has yet to announce a formal decision.