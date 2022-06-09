Buxton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.

Buxton singled and scored in the bottom of the fourth frame before launching a solo shot off Nestor Cortes in the following inning. The homer was his 13th of the season and second in his last four contests. The outfielder has notched at least one hit in nine of his last 11 contests, raising his average from .202 to .224 over that stretch while adding two homers, three RBI and six runs. After a very difficult first two months at the plate, Buxton could be turning a corner as the calendar has shifted to June.