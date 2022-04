Buxton and the Twins are waiting on the results of an MRI on his sore right knee, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton is already dealing with his first injury of the season after hurting his right knee while sliding into second base in the first inning of Friday's game against the Red Sox. For now, he's only been diagnosed with knee soreness, but it's possible the MRI reveals a more significant issue.