Buxton (ribcage) isn't on track to return from the 10-day injured list during the Twins' series in Detroit that ends Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Buxton was diagnosed with left ribcage inflammation after colliding with an outfield wall July 26 and was later placed on the IL. Though Buxton is said to be making progress, the Twins haven't offered up a clear timeline for his return from the IL. Austin Martin will likely continue to see the bulk of the starts in center field while Buxton is on the shelf.