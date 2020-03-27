Twins' Byron Buxton: Would have made Opening Day
Buxton (shoulder) would have been in the Opening Day lineup had the season started on time Thursday, manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "Buck's rehab could not have gone smoother," Baldelli said. "Physically, mentally, he's in a tremendous spot."
Buxton underwent surgery on his torn labrum in September, which placed his availability for Opening Day in question. However, he would have been ready for Opening Day had it started on time. He now looks set to begin the season as Minnesota's starting center fielder whenever the MLB season begins.
