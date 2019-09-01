Cron is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

He'll cede first-base duties to Willians Astudillo (oblique), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Sunday. After homering in his third straight contest in Saturday's 10-7 loss and turning in a monstrous 1.064 OPS over his past 10 games, Cron still looks locked into a near-everyday role.