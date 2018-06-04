Twins' Cameron Rupp: Signs with Twins
Rupp inked a minor-league deal with Minnesota on Monday, ESPN's Darren Wolfson reports.
Rupp was released by the Rangers on Saturday, but he's already caught on with a new team. He'll be sent to Triple-A Rochester. During his last stint in the major leagues (which came in 2017 with the Phillies), Rupp hit .217 with 14 home runs and 34 RBI over 88 games. If he performs well in the minors, he could get an opportunity to earn playing time at the big-league level. Bobby Wilson is currently the only healthy catcher, with Mitch Garver (quadriceps) listed as day-to-day and Jason Castro (knee) set to miss the rest of the season.
