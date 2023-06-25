Correa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers.

Correa got the Twins on the board with his sixth-inning solo shot, which was his second long ball in the last three games. The shortstop has hit safely in six of his last seven contests, going 8-for-27 (.296) in that span. He's had a fairly solid June, but he's still hitting just .220 with a .718 OPS, 11 homers, 37 RBI, 23 runs scored, no stolen bases, 15 doubles and two triples through 68 games this season. Five of his homers have come this month.

