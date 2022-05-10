Correa landed on the injured list with a right middle finger contusion Tuesday.
It initially looked as though Correa had broken his finger after he was hit by a pitch Thursday against the Orioles, though tests later revealed that he was merely dealing with a bruise. The Twins gave him a few days to see if he would heal fast enough to avoid the injured list, but it turns out he'll need more time to heal. The move was made retroactive to Friday, so Correa will be eligible to return next Monday. Royce Lewis should continue to serve as the team's primary shortstop until Correa returns.