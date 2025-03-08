Correa went 0-for-3 with a walk in Friday's spring training tie with Tampa Bay. He's hitting .063 (1-for-16) in six games this spring.

While he'd like to have a better start to the spring at the plate, Correa has looked healthy at shortstop after playing just 86 games last season due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Correa hit .308 with a .896 OPS in the first half and was named to the AL All-Star team before his foot issues, so he could have a bounce-back season if he can stay on the field.