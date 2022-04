Correa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

The Twins and Dodgers are wrapping up their series with a day game, so Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli likely viewed it as an ideal time to hand Correa his first rest day of the season. Jorge Polanco will slide over from second base to fill in at shortstop for Correa, who is off to a 4-for-19 start to the campaign after doubling twice in Tuesday's 7-2 loss.