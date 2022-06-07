The Twins will call up Sands from Triple-A St. Paul to start Tuesday's game against the Yankees in Minnesota, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Sands is most likely just making a spot start for the Twins, who could have either Joe Ryan (illness) or Josh Winder (shoulder) ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list and 15-day injured list, respectively, by the weekend. The 24-year-old Sands has previously made three appearances (one start) for Minnesota this season, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out 10 over eight innings.