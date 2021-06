Sands (undisclosed) has been placed on the 7-day injured list with Double-A Wichita, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

It's not clear what Sands is dealing with at this point, but he'll be on the shelf for at least the next seven days. The highly touted prospect has enjoyed a solid season with Wichita so far, posting a 2.84 ERA and 42:18 K:BB across 31.2 innings.