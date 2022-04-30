Sands was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday.
Sands has served mainly as a starter in the minors, but he's allowed 10 runs in 2.2 innings over his last two outings. In spite of his recent struggles, the right-hander is one of Minnesota's top prospects and will be available to make his major-league debut after Bailey Ober (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Josh Winder is considered a candidate to take Ober's place in the rotation, so it seems likely that Sands will pitch out of the bullpen for now.