Twins' Connor Prielipp: Fans 10 in no-decision

Prielipp did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks over six innings against the Rockies. He struck out 10.

Prielipp brought his best swing-and-miss stuff, generating 20 whiffs while recording a season-high 10 strikeouts. In addition, Sunday marked the southpaw's first outing without issuing a walk since his debut April 22, though he did hit two batters. The 25-year-old has cooled off since a blazing start to his big-league career, but his performance against the Rockies was an encouraging step in the right direction. Overall, Prielipp owns a 2-5 record with a 4.96 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 65:23 K:BB across 61.2 innings (12 starts). He'll look to build on it next time out, tentatively scheduled for Saturday on the road against the Yankees.