Twins' Connor Prielipp: Fans seven in no-decision

Prielipp took a no-decision against the Brewers on Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

Prielipp bookended his outing poorly, serving up a Jackson Chourio home run in the first inning before coughing up two more runs in the fifth, but he did register 15 whiffs Sunday. The seven punchouts were the southpaw's most since June 28 versus the Rockies, which also represents his last quality start. Prielipp will be tough to trust when he brings a shaky 4.79 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 88:32 K:BB over 82.2 innings into his next scheduled outing at home against Philadelphia.