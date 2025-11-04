Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Tuesday that Festa (shoulder) should resume throwing relatively soon, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Festa was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome in September, but it's considered a mild version and he was given Botox injections to alleviate a compressed nerve between his right shoulder and neck. A setback is possible, but for now Festa is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. If healthy, the young righty will compete for a spot in the Twins' rotation next season. Festa held a 5.40 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 53:19 K:BB over 53.1 innings in 2025 with the big club.