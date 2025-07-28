Festa has reported improvement since landing on the injured list Wednesday after he received two anti-inflammatory injections for his right shoulder, MLB.com reports.

Festa got injections for both the front and back of his shoulder, and the shots appear to have alleviated most of the swelling that the right-hander had been experiencing. He could be ready to start throwing again in the next few days and may have a chance at returning from the 15-day injured list when first eligible Aug. 6, but Festa won't necessarily have a big-league rotation spot waiting for him once he's activated.