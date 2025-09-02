The Twins will shut down Festa (shoulder) for the remainder of the season, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Festa pitched in a rehab game at Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, during which he struck out five batters and walked three over 2.2 shutout innings. However, he reported feeling returned discomfort in his right shoulder afterward, so the Twins will now pivot and work to get the 25-year-old ready for next season. He'll close the book on 2025 with a 5.40 ERA and 1.28 WHIP to go with a 53:19 K:BB through 53.1 innings.