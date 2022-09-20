Rodriguez was outrighted off the Twins' 40-man roster Tuesday.
The 30-year-old was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday and has now lost his place on the 40-man roster. Rodriguez has made only two big-league appearances this year and allowed three earned runs with a 4:4 K:BB over 7.2 innings.
