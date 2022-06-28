Smeltzer didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The southpaw established a new season high in strikeouts as he tossed 63 of 95 pitches for strikes, but Smeltzer had to settle for a no-decision as the Twins didn't get on the board until the seventh inning in an eventual 3-2 loss. The quality start was Smeltzer's fifth in nine big-league outings this season, and he sports a 2.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through 50.1 innings.