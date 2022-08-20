Smeltzer was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

While Tyler Mahle (shoulder inflammation) is going to the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move, Miller reports that Smeltzer is with the big club to pitch out of the bullpen against the lefty-heavy Rangers. Smeltzer has a 4.02 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 62.2 innings in the majors this season.

