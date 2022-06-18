Smeltzer (3-1) allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking the loss versus Arizona on Friday.

Smeltzer only kept runs off the board in the second inning, and Jordan Luplow took him deep twice in the contest. Homers have become an increasing problem for Smeltzer, who has yielded seven long balls in his last three starts after opening the campaign with no homers against in four appearances. The southpaw has a 3.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB across 38.1 innings overall. He's projected for a home start versus the Guardians next week.