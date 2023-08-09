Solano was diagnosed with a mild MCL sprain in his right knee after undergoing an MRI on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Solano is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Detroit, but with the MRI on his knee coming back clean, the Twins are optimistic that he'll avoid a long-term absence. The Twins haven't ruled out Solano requiring a trip to the injured list, however, but manager Rocco Baldelli said that the veteran utility man is considered day-to-day for the time being while he waits for the swelling in his ankle to subside, according to Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.