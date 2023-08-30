Solano will start at first base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

After taking a seat for Tuesday's 4-2 loss, Solano will draw back into the lineup for the series finale for what will be his 14th start in 15 games. The 35-year-old has been a major boon for fantasy managers in the batting-average category in August (.361 over 72 at-bats), but his production is lacking in just about every other area (no home runs or stolen bases, nine runs and seven RBI). He's firmly supplanted Joey Gallo as the Twins' top option at first base at the moment, though Solano will be at risk of falling into a short-side platoon role once Alex Kirilloff (shoulder) returrns from the injured list.