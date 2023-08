Solano was removed from Tuesday's game against Detroit with a right knee sprain, Audra Martin of Bally Sports North reports.

Solano appeared to jam his right ankle after making an awkward slide back into first base, but the issue is now confirmed to be in his knee. There's no word yet on how severe Solano's injury is, but more information will likely come in the near future. For now, he should be considered day-to-day.