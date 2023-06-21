Solano is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Solano's brief run as a regular in the Minnesota lineup appears to have come to an end; he's now hit the bench for three straight matchups versus right-handed starting pitchers. Though he should retain a prominent spot in the lineup when the Twins face left-handed pitchers, Solano looks like he'll be on the odd man out versus righties now that Alex Kirilloff is getting more time at first base after he spent most of last week playing right field.