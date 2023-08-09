Solano is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers after undergoing an MRI on his sprained right knee, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Twins are still waiting on the results of Solano's MRI, so until the team learns more about the severity of his injury, he'll be considered day-to-day. Solano, who made his third straight start at first base in Tuesday's 6-0 loss, went 1-for-2 at the dish before departing from the game when he injured the ankle while running the bases in the third inning. Joey Gallo came off the bench to pinch run for Solano and will draw the start at first base Wednesday.