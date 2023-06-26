Solano went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Solano kicked off the scoring after he got a hold of a hanging sweeper from Michael Lorenzen and sent it over the left field wall. Solano now has all three of his home runs this year over his last 13 games, a span during which he also boasts an impressive 12:7 BB:K. The 35-year-old has been one of the Twins' best hitters this season, slashing .277/.381/.397 with 16 extra-base hits, 19 RBI, 18 runs scored and a 26:45 BB:K over 215 plate appearances. He continues to hit towards the top of the order versus lefties but has mot been able to maintain a consistent spot against righties.