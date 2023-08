Solano will start at first base and bat second in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Solano will stick in the starting nine for the sixth game in a row after going 7-for-22 with a double and an RBI over the previous five contests. The Twins are facing a left-handed opening pitcher (Ryan Borucki) on Sunday, so the righty-hitting Solano could end up giving way to the lefty-hitting Joey Gallo midway through the contest, when right-hander Osvaldo Bido is expected to take over for Pittsburgh.