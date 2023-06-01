Solano went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and four RBI in an 8-2 win against Houston on Wednesday.

Solano kicked off the scoring with a two-run single in the third inning and followed with a two-run double in the sixth. Incredibly, the four RBI nearly matched Solano's season total (five) through 44 games coming into the contest. Needless to say, the veteran hasn't been much of a run producer this season, though he's slashing a respectable .275/.356/.350 over 135 plate appearances.