Solano will start at third base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Solano will pick up his 10th start in 11 games Wednesday while he continues to wield a hot bat in June. Through his first 11 games of the month, Solano is slashing .324/.419/.514 with a home run, four doubles, six runs and five RBI. The recent return of Joey Gallo from the injured list has made the Minnesota lineup slightly more crowded, but Solano's ability to handle three infield spots as well as designated hitter will continue to give him multiple pathways to playing time. Expect manager Rocco Baldelli to find a way to get Solano's bat in the lineup until the veteran starts to cool down.