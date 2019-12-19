Twins' Drew Maggi: Re-signs with Twins
Maggi signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Thursday.
Maggi spent last season in the Twins' organization, where he hit .258/.384/.405 with 10 home runs, 46 RBI and nine stolen bases while playing for Triple-A Rochester. The 30-year-old has yet to appear in the majors, but he will likely be a non-roster invitee during spring training.
